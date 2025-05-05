Aviation Fire-Fighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Ernesto Lazos, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, reports the status of a simulated fire to the helicopter control officer during an aviation firefighting drill on the fo'c'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 5, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)