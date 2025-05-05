Abraham Lincoln hosts distinguished visitors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250421-N-WS017-1017 SAN DIEGO (April 21, 2025) Evan Thomas Spiegel, left, Snapchat CEO, and Miranda Kerr, Kora Organics CEO, pose on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aljay Monzales)