    Abraham Lincoln hosts distinguished visitors [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Aljay Monzales 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250421-N-WS017-1017 SAN DIEGO (April 21, 2025) Evan Thomas Spiegel, left, Snapchat CEO, and Miranda Kerr, Kora Organics CEO, pose on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aljay Monzales)

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    Warfighters
    CVN72
    Warfighting
    USNAVY

