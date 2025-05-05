Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Damian Payment, from Denver, Colorado, gives Chief Boatswain’s Mate Gregory Lomax, from Waynesboro, North Carolina, a vaccination in the medical office of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 05:51
    VIRIN: 250503-N-QV397-5011
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Administers Vaccination, by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    vaccination
    Hospital Corpsman
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

