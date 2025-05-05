Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Restocks Vending Machine

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Retail Services Specialist Seaman Sergio Ameca, from El Paso, Texas, restocks a vending machine aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 2, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 02:51
    Photo ID: 9020155
    VIRIN: 250502-N-QV397-4030
    Resolution: 2189x3284
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Restocks Vending Machine, by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    supply
    vending machine
    restock
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

