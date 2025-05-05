Curtis Wilbur Sailor Restocks Vending Machine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Sergio Ameca, from El Paso, Texas, restocks a vending machine aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 2, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)