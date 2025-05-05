Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing pose for a photo with 39th Air Base Wing leadership during the 2025 1st Quarter Awards ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, 1 May, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 02:27
|Photo ID:
|9020110
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-HA049-1010
|Resolution:
|7522x5015
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th ABW recognizes quarterly award winners [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.