This poster was created in Adobe Photoshop on Camp Casey, South Korea, April 24, 2024. The poster was designed to honor the Month of the Military Child. April recognizes and celebrates the resiliency and adaptability of military children. The dandelion, a symbol of strength, change, and hope, reflects the unique qualities these children embody as they navigate life in military families. (U.S. Army graphic by Cpl. Pomare Te'o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|9019890
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-EM935-9209
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, by CPL Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
