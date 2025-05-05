Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This poster was created in Adobe Photoshop on Camp Casey, South Korea, April 24, 2024. The poster was designed to honor the Month of the Military Child. April recognizes and celebrates the resiliency and adaptability of military children. The dandelion, a symbol of strength, change, and hope, reflects the unique qualities these children embody as they navigate life in military families. (U.S. Army graphic by Cpl. Pomare Te'o Jr.)