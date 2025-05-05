HSC-25 lands in Skaggs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, lands in the “Mariana Crow” landing zone at Skaggs Urban Training Complex, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, May 6, 2025. HSC-25 conducted flight operations over the Skaggs Urban Training Complex to survey available landing zones during training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)