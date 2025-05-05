Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-25 lands in Skaggs [Image 2 of 2]

    HSC-25 lands in Skaggs

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    A U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, lands in the “Mariana Crow” landing zone at Skaggs Urban Training Complex, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, May 6, 2025. HSC-25 conducted flight operations over the Skaggs Urban Training Complex to survey available landing zones during training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    This work, HSC-25 lands in Skaggs [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

