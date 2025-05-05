U.S. Air Force Airmen from the band, Airmen of Note, perform a concert at Topeka Performing Arts Center in Topeka, KS, May 5, 2025. The band wrapped up their nationwide concert series in Topeka.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 13:03
|Photo ID:
|9018141
|VIRIN:
|050525-Z-JU958-1009
|Resolution:
|4900x3267
|Size:
|977.54 KB
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Air Force's Airmen of Note perform at TPAC [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.