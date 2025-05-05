Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Air Force's Airmen of Note perform at TPAC [Image 9 of 9]

    United States Air Force's Airmen of Note perform at TPAC

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the band, Airmen of Note, perform a concert at Topeka Performing Arts Center in Topeka, KS, May 5, 2025. The band wrapped up their nationwide concert series in Topeka.

    Jazz
    Air Force
    concert
    topeka kansas
    kansas coyotes

