    Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Jalynn Simons signals to the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilots [Image 9 of 9]

    Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Jalynn Simons signals to the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilots

    NORTH SEA

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    NORTH SEA – (April 30, 2025) Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Jalynn Simons assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), signals to the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilots during a preflight check on April 30, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

