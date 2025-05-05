NORTH SEA – (April 30, 2025) Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Jalynn Simons assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), signals to the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilots during a preflight check on April 30, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9017862
|VIRIN:
|250430-N-LX270-1024
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Jalynn Simons signals to the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilots [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.