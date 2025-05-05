Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jarrett Parker signals to ground crew

NORTH SEA – (April 30, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jarrett Parker, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), signals to ground crew during a helicopter preflight check April 30, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
