Norwegian Army visits Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall

Soldiers from His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway visited Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va on May 5, 2025. In a cultural exchange, The U.S. Army Brass Quintet and a brass quintet from the Army of Norway performed in Brucker Hall. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9017838
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-BN614-7562
|Resolution:
|5221x3481
|Size:
|10.5 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
