    Norwegian Army visits Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall

    Norwegian Army visits Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Soldiers from His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway visited Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va on May 5, 2025. In a cultural exchange, The U.S. Army Brass Quintet and a brass quintet from the Army of Norway performed in Brucker Hall. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 9017834
    VIRIN: 250505-A-BN614-6198
    Resolution: 4677x3118
    Size: 14.94 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Army visits Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Band
    Norway
    Ally
    Diplomacy
    Brass Quintet
    Norwegian Army

