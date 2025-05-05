CBIRF Marines Graduate Corporals Course (3-25)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force graduate Corporals Course 3-25 at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Feb. 2, 2025. The course builds leadership fundamentals through guided discussions, practical application, and scenario-based training to prepare Marines for the responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)