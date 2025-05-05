Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF Marines Graduate Corporals Course (3-25) [Image 2 of 8]

    CBIRF Marines Graduate Corporals Course (3-25)

    NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force graduate Corporals Course 3-25 at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Feb. 2, 2025. The course builds leadership fundamentals through guided discussions, practical application, and scenario-based training to prepare Marines for the responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 08:23
    Photo ID: 9017412
    VIRIN: 250502-M-JC426-1031
    Resolution: 7996x5464
    Size: 37.06 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
