CBIRF Marines Graduate Corporals Course (3-25)

U.S. Marines with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force graduate Corporals Course 3-25 at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Feb. 2, 2025. The course builds leadership fundamentals through guided discussions, practical application, and scenario-based training to prepare Marines for the responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 08:23
|Photo ID:
|9017412
|VIRIN:
|250502-M-JC426-1031
|Resolution:
|7996x5464
|Size:
|37.06 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
