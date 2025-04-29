Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: 3d LCT and 25th ID Conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Event with AFP [Image 6 of 12]

    Balikatan 25: 3d LCT and 25th ID Conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Event with AFP

    APPARI, PHILIPPINES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    Sabrah Light Tanks assigned to the Philippine Army Armored Division, fire at targets during the counter-landing live-fire event of Exercise Balikatan 25 in Aparri, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This training was conducted alongside U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, and Philippine Soldiers with Army Artillery Regiment. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 04:49
    Location: APPARI, PH
