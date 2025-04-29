Balikatan 25: 3d LCT and 25th ID Conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Event with AFP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sabrah Light Tanks assigned to the Philippine Army Armored Division, fire at targets during the counter-landing live-fire event of Exercise Balikatan 25 in Aparri, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This training was conducted alongside U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, and Philippine Soldiers with Army Artillery Regiment. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)