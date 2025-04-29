Balikatan 25: 3d LCT and 25th ID Conducts Rehearsal for counter-landing live-fire event with AFP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Zhang, a native of Texas and an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, looks through binoculars while conducting a dry-fire rehearsal for the counter-landing live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Aparri, Philippines, May 1, 2025. This training was conducted alongside U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, and Philippine Soldiers with Army Artillery Regiment and the Philippine Army Armored Division. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)