    Family Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts air show [Image 8 of 11]

    Family Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts air show

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A guest participates in a firefighting activity during Family Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2025. Family Day allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal, which showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. ​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 01:50
    Photo ID: 9016879
    VIRIN: 250503-M-HB515-1059
    Resolution: 6174x4118
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Family Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts air show [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FD25
    FamilyDay25

