Family Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts air show

Masahiro Utsumi, also known as “Whiskey Papa”, performs aerial stunts in an Extra EA 300L aircraft, during Family Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2025. Family Day allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal, which showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance.​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)