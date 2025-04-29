Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve’s 117th birthday with a special celebration

Workers serve up cake for attendees during the 2025 observance of the Army Reserve birthday April 23, 2025, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy celebrated the 117th birthday for the Army Reserve with free food, cake-cutting ceremony, games, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9016738
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-OK556-5394
|Resolution:
|4538x3025
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
