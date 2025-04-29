Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve’s 117th birthday with a special celebration [Image 55 of 57]

    Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve’s 117th birthday with a special celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the 204th Army Band provide entertainment during the 2025 observance of the Army Reserve birthday April 23, 2025, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy celebrated the 117th birthday for the Army Reserve with free food, cake-cutting ceremony, games, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 00:25
    Photo ID: 9016736
    VIRIN: 250423-A-OK556-7543
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve’s 117th birthday with a special celebration [Image 57 of 57], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve Birthday
    McCoy’s Community Center

