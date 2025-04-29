Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve’s 117th birthday with a special celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 204th Army Band provide entertainment during the 2025 observance of the Army Reserve birthday April 23, 2025, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy celebrated the 117th birthday for the Army Reserve with free food, cake-cutting ceremony, games, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)