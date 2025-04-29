Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept

    LIMESTONE, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing, performs touch and go landings at former Loring Air Force Base, Limestone Me, May 3, 2025. The 103rd was part of a multi-organizational exercise involving players from various units, demonstrating Agile Combat Employment in remote areas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:12
    Photo ID: 9014590
    VIRIN: 250503-F-IA789-9881
    Resolution: 5459x3639
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: LIMESTONE, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept
    C-130 Drops into Former Loring AFB, Demonstrates ACE Concept

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130 Hercules
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    103rd Airlift Wing
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Loring Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download