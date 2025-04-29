CSAF Hosts Sijan Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The winners of the annual Lance P. Sign Award for Leadership in the Hall of Heroes, Pentagon, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. From eft to right the winners are MSgt Erica Jonson, Lt. Col. Michael Redding, Capt. Brandon Seyl andTSgt Christopher Leung. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)