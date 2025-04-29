Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Hosts Sijan Award [Image 28 of 29]

    CSAF Hosts Sijan Award

    ARLINGTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Ms. Janine Sijan poses for a group portrait with the winners of the annual Lance P. Sign Award for Leadership in the Hall of Heroes, Pentagon, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:15
    Photo ID: 9014554
    VIRIN: 250430-F-JJ904-9944
    Resolution: 2000x1559
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, ALABAMA, US
    This work, CSAF Hosts Sijan Award [Image 29 of 29], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Public Affairs
    Andy Morataya JJ904
    General David Allvin
    CSAF23 CSAF23FET
    Lance Sijan Award

