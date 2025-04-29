Soldiers Participate in Combat Lifesaver Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, writes critical information on a Department of Defense Form 1380 for a casualty during the Combat Lifesaver assessment at Camp Casey, May 2, 2025. During the course of a week Soldiers learn about different equipment, procedures and techniques used to save wounded Soldiers in a combat and training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)