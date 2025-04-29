U.S. Army Sgt. Colby Holley, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey, places a hasty tourniquet on a Soldier during the Combat Lifesaver assessment at Camp Casey, May 2, 2025. During the course of a week, Soldiers learn about different equipment, procedures and techniques used to save wounded Soldiers in a combat and training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)
|05.02.2025
|05.05.2025 01:32
|9014011
|250502-A-BW769-1820
|6195x4130
|19.38 MB
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|0
This work, Soldiers Participate in Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.