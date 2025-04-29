Soldiers Participate in Combat Lifesaver Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Colby Holley, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey, places a hasty tourniquet on a Soldier during the Combat Lifesaver assessment at Camp Casey, May 2, 2025. During the course of a week, Soldiers learn about different equipment, procedures and techniques used to save wounded Soldiers in a combat and training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)