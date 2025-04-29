Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Participate in Combat Lifesaver Course

    Soldiers Participate in Combat Lifesaver Course

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Sgt. Colby Holley, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey, places a hasty tourniquet on a Soldier during the Combat Lifesaver assessment at Camp Casey, May 2, 2025. During the course of a week, Soldiers learn about different equipment, procedures and techniques used to save wounded Soldiers in a combat and training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 01:32
    Photo ID: 9014011
    VIRIN: 250502-A-BW769-1820
    Resolution: 6195x4130
    Size: 19.38 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
