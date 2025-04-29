A graphic poster illustrating the vision statement of the 307th Bomb Wing, created May 3, 2025, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The displayed vision statement reads, "expert Airmen that are resourced, ready, and resilient. (U.S. Air Force graphic by SSgt. Kate Bragg)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 15:50
|Photo ID:
|9013473
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-ML790-1003
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th Bomb Wing Vision Poster [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.