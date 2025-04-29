108th Medical Company Area Support Execute FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, assemble an air beam shelter during a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2025. Medical tents are crucial in the field as it provides rapid deployment solution for establishing medical facilities and ensures timely care for wounded soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck)