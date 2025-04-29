Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th Medical Company Area Support Execute FTX [Image 12 of 12]

    108th Medical Company Area Support Execute FTX

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, assemble an air beam shelter during a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2025. Medical tents are crucial in the field as it provides rapid deployment solution for establishing medical facilities and ensures timely care for wounded soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck)

    Field Training Exercise
    Fort Indianatown Gap
    213th RSG
    108th MCAS
    Air Beam shelter
    OE-254/GRC Antenna Group

