U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, assemble an air beam shelter during a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2025. Medical tents are crucial in the field as it provides rapid deployment solution for establishing medical facilities and ensures timely care for wounded soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 08:54
|Photo ID:
|9012655
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-PS604-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 108th Medical Company Area Support Execute FTX [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.