Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Family Day 2025

Guests observe a Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration during Family Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2025. Family Day allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Miguel A. Rosales)