Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Family Day 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jordy Reyesmora, a helicopter mechanic and native of California assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing observes a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper, also assigned to HMLA-169, during Family Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2025. Family Day allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Miguel A. Rosales)