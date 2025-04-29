Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Family Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Abbott, a UH-1Y Venom pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Wyoming, pilots a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom, also assigned to HMLA-169, over Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during Family Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2025. Family Day allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Miguel A. Rosales)