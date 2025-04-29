Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Family Day 2025 [Image 5 of 11]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Family Day 2025

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Miguel Rosales  

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Maxwell Hunstad, a helicopter crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Florida, observes a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper, also assigned to HMLA-169, during Family Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2025. Family Day allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Miguel A. Rosales)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9012495
    VIRIN: 250503-M-WQ429-1013
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, JP
    Airshow
    Open House
    JMSDF
    FD25
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Friendship Day 25

