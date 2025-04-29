Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 4th Fighter Wing Honor Guard hold the U.S. flag and Air Force flag during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The event was intended to unite the community and inspire future generations with the 4th Fighter Wing’s aviation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)