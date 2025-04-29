U.S. Air National Guard pilots assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, reunite with their families at South Burlington, VT, May 2, 2025. These pilots were deployed to Okinawa Japan along with other members of the Vermont Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9011811
|VIRIN:
|250501-Z-CB896-1005
|Resolution:
|4000x2661
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilots Reunite With Their Loved Ones [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.