    Pilots Reunite With Their Loved Ones [Image 1 of 5]

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard pilots assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, reunite with their families at South Burlington, VT, May 2, 2025. These pilots were deployed to Okinawa Japan along with other members of the Vermont Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Raymond LaChance)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 09:29
    Photo ID: 9011811
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-CB896-1005
    Resolution: 4000x2661
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    158th Fighter Wing
    Green mountain boys
    family
    pilots
    Vermont Air National Guard

