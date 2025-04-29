Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1ID CGMCG Presents the Colors at the Kentucky Derby [Image 13 of 18]

    1ID CGMCG Presents the Colors at the Kentucky Derby

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division's Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard attends the Kentucky Derby, on May 2, 2025. For the first time, the 1st Infantry Division will perform the Passing of the Colors during the Kentucky Derby. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 23:54
    Photo ID: 9011688
    VIRIN: 250502-A-TS338-1356
    Resolution: 2628x1752
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1st Infantry Division
    Kentucky Derby
    Churchill Downs
    1IDCGMCG

