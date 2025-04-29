Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students learn money matters and fiscal responsibility with Fort Drum Financial Readiness [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Students learn money matters and fiscal responsibility with Fort Drum Financial Readiness

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Elyssa Roderique, Fort Drum Financial Readiness Program counselor, (left), assists students during the final session of the Financial Literacy Workshop, April 30, inside Robert C. McEwen Library. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 08:14
    Photo ID: 9009663
    VIRIN: 250430-A-XX986-1004
    Resolution: 3457x2665
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students learn money matters and fiscal responsibility with Fort Drum Financial Readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Students learn money matters and fiscal responsibility with Fort Drum Financial Readiness
    Students learn money matters and fiscal responsibility with Fort Drum Financial Readiness
    Students learn money matters and fiscal responsibility with Fort Drum Financial Readiness
    Students learn money matters and fiscal responsibility with Fort Drum Financial Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Students learn money matters and fiscal responsibility with Fort Drum Financial Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Robert C. McEwen Library
    Fort Drum Financial Readiness Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download