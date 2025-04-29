NNSY Signs Official SAAPM Proclamation in April 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Commander, Capt. Jip Mosman, joined NNSY Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) Shalise Figueroa in April 2025 to sign the official proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) at America's Shipyard. At NNSY, we stand united in our commitment to fostering a safe and respectful environment for all. We reaffirm our dedication to eliminating sexual violence through education, accountability, and support. This year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” reminds us that each of us has a role in creating a workplace where respect and dignity are upheld, and survivors are supported. Together, we honor the courage of those who speak out and renew our resolve to prevent sexual assault within our Navy and civilian workforce.