Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Signs Official SAAPM Proclamation in April 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Signs Official SAAPM Proclamation in April 2025

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Commander, Capt. Jip Mosman, joined NNSY Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) Shalise Figueroa in April 2025 to sign the official proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) at America's Shipyard. At NNSY, we stand united in our commitment to fostering a safe and respectful environment for all. We reaffirm our dedication to eliminating sexual violence through education, accountability, and support. This year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” reminds us that each of us has a role in creating a workplace where respect and dignity are upheld, and survivors are supported. Together, we honor the courage of those who speak out and renew our resolve to prevent sexual assault within our Navy and civilian workforce.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 07:33
    Photo ID: 9009622
    VIRIN: 250417-N-YO710-4045
    Resolution: 5905x3937
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Signs Official SAAPM Proclamation in April 2025, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM
    AmericasNavy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download