    Truman’s Deployment [Image 2 of 5]

    Truman’s Deployment

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.01.2025

    USS Harry S Truman

    250501-N-UQ809-1066 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 1, 2025) A U.S. Navy Quartermaster logs ship coordinates in the deck log aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 06:30
    VIRIN: 250501-N-UQ809-1066
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    C5F
    HSTCSG
    USCENTCOMPA

