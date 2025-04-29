Dawg vs Dog

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, interacts with a military working dog while wearing a bite suit during a takedown demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The demonstration showcased the K-9 section’s ability to subdue a suspect with controlled force during training exercises, with Chief Ski, a former security forces and aerial port “Port Dawg” Airman, volunteering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)