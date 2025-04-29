Dawg vs Dog

Senior Airman Larry Jiminez, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handler, demonstrates the capabilities of a military working dog during a takedown demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The demonstration emphasized the K-9 section’s training in responding quickly and effectively to commands during high stress situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 02:46
|Photo ID:
|9009484
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-MC101-1038
|Resolution:
|3502x2339
|Size:
|310.43 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
