Dawg vs Dog

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Larry Jiminez, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handler, demonstrates the capabilities of a military working dog during a takedown demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The demonstration emphasized the K-9 section’s training in responding quickly and effectively to commands during high stress situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)