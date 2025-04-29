Dawg vs Dog

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Senior Airman Larry Jiminez, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handler, demonstrates the capabilities of a military working dog during a takedown demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The demonstration emphasized the K-9 section’s training in responding quickly and effectively to commands during high stress situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 02:46
    Photo ID: 9009484
    VIRIN: 250423-F-MC101-1038
    Resolution: 3502x2339
    Size: 310.43 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    K-9
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

