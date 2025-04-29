Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief and prior security forces and aerial port "Port Dawg" Airman, equips a neoprene sleeve before donning a bite suit for a military working dog takedown demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The demonstration allowed for a hands-on experience of the K-9 capabilities in real-life scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 02:46
|Photo ID:
|9009483
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-MC101-1043
|Resolution:
|3831x2559
|Size:
|291.36 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Dawg vs Dog [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.