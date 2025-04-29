Dawg vs Dog

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief and prior security forces and aerial port "Port Dawg" Airman, equips a neoprene sleeve before donning a bite suit for a military working dog takedown demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The demonstration allowed for a hands-on experience of the K-9 capabilities in real-life scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)