Dawg vs Dog

Senior Airman Christian Stieffel, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handler, turns as a military working dog latches onto his bite suit during a MWD demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The demonstration showcased the K-9 section’s ability to detain a suspect using controlled aggression techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
