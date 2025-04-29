Dawg vs Dog

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Senior Airman Christian Stieffel, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handler, turns as a military working dog latches onto his bite suit during a MWD demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The demonstration showcased the K-9 section’s ability to detain a suspect using controlled aggression techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    K-9
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

