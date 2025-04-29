Dawg vs Dog

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Christian Stieffel, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handler, turns as a military working dog latches onto his bite suit during a MWD demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The demonstration showcased the K-9 section’s ability to detain a suspect using controlled aggression techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)