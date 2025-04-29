Dawg vs Dog

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two K-9 handlers with the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron prepare for a takedown demonstration of their military working dog’s capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The K-9 section plays a critical role in base security through detection and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)