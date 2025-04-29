Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dawg vs Dog [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dawg vs Dog

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Senior Airmen Christian Stieffel, right, and Larry Jimenez, both 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handlers, conduct a K-9 takedown demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The purpose of a K-9 takedown exercise is to train and validate the military working dog’s ability to apprehend a suspect safely, quickly and under the handler’s full control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 02:46
    Photo ID: 9009479
    VIRIN: 250423-F-KE594-2064
    Resolution: 4220x2808
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dawg vs Dog [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog
    Dawg vs Dog

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    K-9
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download