Dawg vs Dog

Senior Airmen Christian Stieffel, right, and Larry Jimenez, both 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handlers, conduct a K-9 takedown demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The purpose of a K-9 takedown exercise is to train and validate the military working dog’s ability to apprehend a suspect safely, quickly and under the handler’s full control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)