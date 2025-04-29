Dawg vs Dog

Senior Airmen Christian Stieffel, right, and Larry Jimenez, both 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 handlers, conduct a K-9 takedown demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2025. The purpose of a K-9 takedown exercise is to train and validate the military working dog’s ability to apprehend a suspect safely, quickly and under the handler’s full control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
