    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW conducts deck landings with USS Comstock [Image 3 of 5]

    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW conducts deck landings with USS Comstock

    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Air Commando assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing performs tail scanner duties in a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing while flying past the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) during Exercise Balikatan 25 over the South China Sea, April 26, 2025. Balikatan is a long-standing annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 01:46
    Photo ID: 9009447
    VIRIN: 250426-F-GS842-1178
    Resolution: 5885x3916
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: PH
