Balikatan 25: 353 SOW conducts deck landings with USS Comstock

A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey receives air-to-air refueling from an MC-130J Commando II, both assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing, over the South China Sea during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 26, 2025. Balikatan is a long-standing annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)