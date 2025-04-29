Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Patient Movement at Clark [Image 6 of 6]

    Balikatan 25: Patient Movement at Clark

    PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Caroline Sauder 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine and U.S. service members examine a patient during a rescue exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Clark Air Force Base, Pampanga, Philippines, April 30, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: Patient Movement at Clark [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

