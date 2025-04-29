Balikatan 25: Patient Movement at Clark

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine and U.S. service members examine a patient during a rescue exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Clark Air Force Base, Pampanga, Philippines, April 30, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)