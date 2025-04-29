Agencies extend SEIS comment period

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Columbia River flows downstream of Wanapun Dam, nevar Vantage, Wash., Feb. 25, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation), or co-lead agencies, are extending the public comment period for the Columbia River System Operations Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) to August 15, 2025.



The public may also attend virtual meetings, which the agencies will announce this summer. More information is available here: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/columbiariver/.