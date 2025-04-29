Royal Netherlands Air Force Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron conducts a tour of the flightline for members of the Royal Netherlands Air Force at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 22, 2025. Joint efforts enhance interoperability and mission readiness, ensuring both nations remain prepared to execute airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)