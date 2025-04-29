Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Levee Safety partners with local sponsors to brace for historic flooding [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE Levee Safety partners with local sponsors to brace for historic flooding

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The Louisville District Flood Fight Teams from Levee Safety work with the local levee sponsors on sandbag placement in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 6.

    USACE Levee Safety partners with local sponsors to brace for historic flooding

    usace
    kentucky
    frankfort

