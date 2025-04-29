The Louisville District Flood Fight Teams from Levee Safety work with the local levee sponsors on sandbag placement in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 6.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9007854
|VIRIN:
|250406-A-A1407-1001
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Levee Safety partners with local sponsors to brace for historic flooding [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Levee Safety team partners with local sponsors to brace for historic flooding
No keywords found.